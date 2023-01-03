VINCI : Inauguration of a centre dedicated to the environment

3 January 2023 - Sustainability - Brazil

In September last year, Salvador Bahia Airport (VINCI Airports/ VINCI Concessions) inaugurated its first complex dedicated to sustainable development.

This building brings together the airport terminal's main environmental initiatives, such as the effluent treatment plant, the waste processing centre and, its latest achievement, a biodiversity centre of over 600 m2 for the development of measures to preserve flora and fauna. This complex will also be used for environmental education activities and for interacting with the airport community.