  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 06/01/2023
98.48 EUR   +1.10%
18:21Vinci : Increasing the majority stake in the Rion-Antirion Bridge concession
PU
18:21Vinci : Development of photovoltaic parks along the motorway in France
PU
15:08Navya : acquisition d'une nouvelle navette par beti
CF
Toute l'actualité

VINCI : Increasing the majority stake in the Rion-Antirion Bridge concession

06/01/2023 | 18:21
6 January 2023 - Events - Greece

VINCI Concessions has finalised a transaction enabling it to increase its majority stake in Gefyra (from 57.5% to 72.3%) and Gefyra Litourgia (from 55.3% to 70.5%), respectively the concessionaire and the operating company of the Rion-Antirion Bridge (Charilaos Trikoupis) in Greece.

This 2.8 km-long bridge, financed and built by the Group, links the Peloponnese to continental Greece, thus connecting with the Olympia Odos motorway concession which VINCI Concessions is currently extending to reach the town of Pyrgos. With this operation, VINCI Concessions, which operates a 544 km-long motorway network in Greece, is continuing to build up its long-term involvement in the country and the development of its infrastructure

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Données financières
CA 2022 59 965 M 63 121 M -
Résultat net 2022 4 120 M 4 337 M -
Dette nette 2022 18 807 M 19 796 M -
PER 2022 13,7x
Rendement 2022 3,91%
Capitalisation 54 900 M 57 789 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,23x
VE / CA 2023 1,16x
Nbr Employés 218 569
Flottant 84,8%
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 97,41 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VINCI4.42%57 789
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.06%35 472
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.95%34 072
QUANTA SERVICES-4.86%19 373
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.34%19 292
FERROVIAL, S.A.1.10%19 130