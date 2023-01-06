VINCI : Increasing the majority stake in the Rion-Antirion Bridge concession

6 January 2023 - Events - Greece

VINCI Concessions has finalised a transaction enabling it to increase its majority stake in Gefyra (from 57.5% to 72.3%) and Gefyra Litourgia (from 55.3% to 70.5%), respectively the concessionaire and the operating company of the Rion-Antirion Bridge (Charilaos Trikoupis) in Greece.

This 2.8 km-long bridge, financed and built by the Group, links the Peloponnese to continental Greece, thus connecting with the Olympia Odos motorway concession which VINCI Concessions is currently extending to reach the town of Pyrgos. With this operation, VINCI Concessions, which operates a 544 km-long motorway network in Greece, is continuing to build up its long-term involvement in the country and the development of its infrastructure