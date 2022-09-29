VINCI : Urban Recycling im Departement Hauts-de-Seine

29 September 2022 - New contracts - France
Urban recycling in the Hauts-de-Seine department Sicra Île-de-France (VINCI Construction) will be in charge, on behalf of the town of Neuilly-sur-Seine, by Paris, of the demolition of 151 homes, to be followed by the construction of a complex of buildings comprising 201 homes, a technical centre, meeting rooms, a space for music and a media library. The works, started in September 2022, will last 60 months.
Disclaimer
Vinci SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:03:08 UTC.