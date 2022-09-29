Recherche avancée
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:28 29/09/2022
82.25 EUR   -2.35%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

VINCI : Urban Recycling im Departement Hauts-de-Seine

29/09/2022 | 16:04
29 September 2022 - New contracts - France

Urban recycling in the Hauts-de-Seine department Sicra Île-de-France (VINCI Construction) will be in charge, on behalf of the town of Neuilly-sur-Seine, by Paris, of the demolition of 151 homes, to be followed by the construction of a complex of buildings comprising 201 homes, a technical centre, meeting rooms, a space for music and a media library. The works, started in September 2022, will last 60 months.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 58 842 M 56 743 M -
Résultat net 2022 4 015 M 3 872 M -
Dette nette 2022 18 571 M 17 909 M -
PER 2022 12,2x
Rendement 2022 4,43%
Capitalisation 47 536 M 45 840 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,12x
VE / CA 2023 1,05x
Nbr Employés 218 569
Flottant 84,7%
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 84,23 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VINCI-9.34%45 840
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.27%31 513
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.00%29 703
QUANTA SERVICES9.50%18 622
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.15%17 091
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.78%16 170