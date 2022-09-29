VINCI : Urban Recycling im Departement Hauts-de-Seine

29 September 2022 - New contracts - France

Urban recycling in the Hauts-de-Seine department Sicra Île-de-France (VINCI Construction) will be in charge, on behalf of the town of Neuilly-sur-Seine, by Paris, of the demolition of 151 homes, to be followed by the construction of a complex of buildings comprising 201 homes, a technical centre, meeting rooms, a space for music and a media library. The works, started in September 2022, will last 60 months.