  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vinci
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 15/06 11:30:33
96.83 EUR   +0.85%
VINCI  : Plantation de 17 500 arbres en Ouganda
PU
VINCI  : 17,500 trees planted in Uganda
PU
VINCI  : un broker relève sa cible, le titre gagne 1%
CF
Vinci : 17,500 trees planted in Uganda

15/06/2021 | 10:48
15 June 2021 - Events - Uganda

In Uganda, teams from Sogea-Satom (VINCI Construction) finished planting 17,500 trees in late April as part of an initiative they took on of their own volition in 2019 to offset the Katosi-Kampala transmission project.

That decision led to a study of the project's carbon footprint. The offset measures - including this reforestation - have made the Ugandan project carbon neutral. The initiative will also help protect one of Lake Victoria's ponds as well as the Katosi drinking water catchment area, as the trees form a natural barrier against agricultural inputs and fine particles from erosion. What's more, local communities will be able to use medicinal plants grown in the forest. From now on, a study of the carbon footprint will be carried out systematically for all Sogea‑Satom projects in Uganda and result in tree planting.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 47 747 M 57 935 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 536 M 3 077 M -
Dette nette 2021 18 725 M 22 721 M -
PER 2021 21,2x
Rendement 2021 2,43%
Capitalisation 54 951 M 66 632 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,54x
VE / CA 2022 1,38x
Nbr Employés 219 400
Flottant 87,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI18.01%66 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%32 270
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.72%29 092
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.12%22 659
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.95%19 127
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.27.17%18 043