Vinci : Recognition of our commitment to employing people with disabilities

5 May 2021 - Sustainability - France

The Trajeo'h association, set up by VINCI in 2008 to help companies recruit and retain people with disabilities, was recognised with two

activateurdeprogrès awards on 29 March.

At a ceremony held by Agefiph, a French association that manages subsidies for the professional integration of people with disabilities, Trajeo'h received two awards: the 'activateur de maintien dans l'emploi et d'évolution professionnelle' prize for driving retention and professional progress, and the 'coup de cœur du public' prize for the public's favourite.

The association has supported 5,000 people with disabilities since 2014.