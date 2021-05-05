Connexion
VINCI

Vinci : Recognition of our commitment to employing people with disabilities

05/05/2021
5 May 2021 - Sustainability - France

The Trajeo'h association, set up by VINCI in 2008 to help companies recruit and retain people with disabilities, was recognised with two
activateurdeprogrès awards on 29 March.

At a ceremony held by Agefiph, a French association that manages subsidies for the professional integration of people with disabilities, Trajeo'h received two awards: the 'activateur de maintien dans l'emploi et d'évolution professionnelle' prize for driving retention and professional progress, and the 'coup de cœur du public' prize for the public's favourite.
The association has supported 5,000 people with disabilities since 2014.

Vinci SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Données financières
CA 2021 47 436 M 56 916 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 564 M 3 076 M -
Dette nette 2021 18 077 M 21 690 M -
PER 2021 20,2x
Rendement 2021 2,55%
Capitalisation 53 110 M 63 742 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,50x
VE / CA 2022 1,36x
Nbr Employés 219 400
Flottant 82,7%
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 98,69 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 93,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,36%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -9,26%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI13.50%63 811
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.89%25 459
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.12%21 300
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 214
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.26.89%17 986