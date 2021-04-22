Connexion
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Vinci : Sustainable biofuels at Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne Airport

22/04/2021 | 12:28
22 April 2021 - Sustainability - France

As of 19 April, VINCI Airports (VINCI Concessions) is supplying sustainable biofuels to users of the Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne Airport, its first customer being Michelin Air Services.

This new step, a first for a French airport, highlights the desire of VINCI Airports, SMACFA (Syndicat Mixte de l'Aéroport Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne) and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region to promote low-carbon air mobility, with biofuels representing an effective short-term response to the challenges of the ecological transition in aviation. Produced from used food oils, they will be delivered by Air bp under a supply contract with VINCI Airports.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 46 911 M 56 424 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 559 M 3 078 M -
Dette nette 2021 19 092 M 22 963 M -
PER 2021 19,4x
Rendement 2021 2,75%
Capitalisation 49 398 M 59 444 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,46x
VE / CA 2022 1,30x
Nbr Employés 219 400
Flottant 82,7%
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,39 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 87,42 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,77%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI7.45%59 444
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.02%33 426
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.41%24 812
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%22 929
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.08%19 501
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.32%17 326
