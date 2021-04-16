Vinci : Trialling an electric service van

16 April 2021 - Sustainability - France
In the Rhône Valley area, VINCI Autoroutes has received its very first electric van, a Renault Master ZE equipped with an autonomous mobile charging trailer.
The trial is scheduled to last until the summer and is the result of a partnership between VINCI Autoroutes, Renault PVI and EP-Tender, a start-up that received support from the Leonard programme in 2019. The aim is to test and evaluate how the prototype performs in the context of daily motorway patrols and service calls. After having started experimenting with biogas-powered vans six months ago, VINCI Autoroutes is continuing trials aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation of its entire fleet of vehicles and halving the CO2 emissions associated with its operations by 2030.
