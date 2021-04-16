Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vinci
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/04 17:38:58
90.65 EUR   +0.92%
21:33VINCI  : Expérimentation d'un fourgon électrique d'exploitation
PU
21:33VINCI  : Aménagement du contournement Nord-Est de Metz
PU
21:33VINCI  : Trialling an electric service van
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Vinci : Trialling an electric service van

16/04/2021 | 21:33
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 April 2021 - Sustainability - France

In the Rhône Valley area, VINCI Autoroutes has received its very first electric van, a Renault Master ZE equipped with an autonomous mobile charging trailer.

The trial is scheduled to last until the summer and is the result of a partnership between VINCI Autoroutes, Renault PVI and EP-Tender, a start-up that received support from the Leonard programme in 2019. The aim is to test and evaluate how the prototype performs in the context of daily motorway patrols and service calls. After having started experimenting with biogas-powered vans six months ago, VINCI Autoroutes is continuing trials aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation of its entire fleet of vehicles and halving the CO2 emissions associated with its operations by 2030.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 19:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
21:33VINCI  : Expérimentation d'un fourgon électrique d'exploitation
PU
21:33VINCI  : Aménagement du contournement Nord-Est de Metz
PU
21:33VINCI  : Trialling an electric service van
PU
21:33VINCI  : Upgrade of the north-eastern Metz bypass
PU
09:04Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 16 avril 2021
AO
08:25EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : L'Oréal, FDJ, Fnac Darty, HelloFresh, Daimler, GSK, Sco..
15/04Vinci Energies signe un contrat au Bénin pour près de 300 M EUR
AW
15/04Les valeurs à suivre vendredi 16 avril 2021 à la Bourse de Paris -
AO
15/04Vinci remporte un contrat d'infrastructures électriques de 292 millions d'eur..
DJ
15/04VINCI  : décroche un contrat de 292 millions d'euros au Bénin
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 46 930 M 56 197 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 530 M 3 029 M -
Dette nette 2021 18 448 M 22 091 M -
PER 2021 19,9x
Rendement 2021 2,67%
Capitalisation 51 223 M 61 360 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,48x
VE / CA 2022 1,34x
Nbr Employés 219 400
Flottant 82,7%
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,34 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 89,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,37%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,37%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI10.40%60 725
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 398
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.76%25 807
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%22 814
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.95%19 415
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.22.90%17 420
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ