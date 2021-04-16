Vinci : Upgrade of the north-eastern Metz bypass

16 April 2021 - New contracts - France

A consortium of VINCI Construction companies - VINCI Construction Terrassement (lead), Weiler, Entreprise Jean Lefebvre Lorraine and Signature Lorraine - has been selected by Sanef, the company that holds the concession for the A4 motorway, to widen the section bypassing Metz to the north-east.

Adding a third lane in each direction will ease traffic flow and improve safety on this stretch of the motorway, which connects Paris and Strasbourg and is used by an increasing number of vehicles. The work will include building two interchanges and lengthening one engineering structure. To protect the environment, a wildlife crossing in a hydraulic structure and a series of water retention ponds will be created. Operations are set to begin in April 2021 for a duration of 24 months.