VINCI : Airports becomes the country's biggest private-sector producer of solar energy

5 November 2020 - Events - Dominican Republic

Las Américas Airport, managed by Aerodom (VINCI Airports/VINCI Concessions), recently completed the installation of its photovoltaic park, with the deployment of 6,364 additional panels.

With a total of 10,910 solar panels, this facility is now able to supply some 20% of the energy required to operate the airport. This means that Aerodom, thanks to the solar installations deployed at its six airports, has now become the Dominican company with the biggest solar energy production capacity in the country, namely 6.8 MW.