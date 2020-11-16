Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

VINCI : Airports becomes the country's biggest private-sector producer of solar energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
16/11/2020 | 16:59

5 November 2020 - Events - Dominican Republic

Las Américas Airport, managed by Aerodom (VINCI Airports/VINCI Concessions), recently completed the installation of its photovoltaic park, with the deployment of 6,364 additional panels.

With a total of 10,910 solar panels, this facility is now able to supply some 20% of the energy required to operate the airport. This means that Aerodom, thanks to the solar installations deployed at its six airports, has now become the Dominican company with the biggest solar energy production capacity in the country, namely 6.8 MW.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 15:58:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI SA
16:59VINCI : In Isère, a new hydroelectric power station will supply 230,000 househol..
PU
16:59VINCI : Airports becomes the country's biggest private-sector producer of solar ..
PU
16:57VINCI : En Isère, une nouvelle centrale hydroélectrique alimentera 230 000 foyer..
PU
15:26VINCI : RBC persiste à l'achat
ZD
15:11VINCI : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
13/11VINCI : JP Morgan toujours à l'achat
ZD
13/11VINCI : abaisse sa prévision de trafic autoroutier pour 2020
RE
13/11La différence entre un vaccin et une baguette magique
13/11Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 13 novembre 20..
AO
13/11VINCI : prévisions de trafic autoroutier réduites
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 42 696 M 50 572 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 194 M 1 415 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 782 M 25 800 M -
PER 2020 34,4x
Rendement 2020 1,61%
Capitalisation 48 191 M 56 990 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,64x
VE / CA 2021 1,45x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique VINCI SA
Durée : Période :
Vinci SA : Graphique analyse technique Vinci SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 88,31 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,74 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,00%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-13.39%56 990
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%33 351
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.57%19 944
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.46%19 944
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%16 893
BOUYGUES-11.96%15 013
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group