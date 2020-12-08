Connexion
Vinci : Creation of a social and solidarity enterprise, TRIDEV

08/12/2020 | 12:25
8 December 2020 - Events - France

In partnership with Id'ees, a major player in the insertion through employment sector in France, Eurovia just created TRIDEV, a reinsertion company specialising in maintaining green spaces and deconstructing buildings.

From January 2021, Eurovia will employ 15 to 20 people in long‑term unemployment, individuals receiving state aide, young people who have dropped out of education as well as older people struggling to retrain by contracting TRIDEV on its sites (to maintain green spaces) or worksites.

This is the fifth such social joint venture set up within VINCI since 2018, which is championed and monitored by Fondation VINCI pour la Cité.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 08 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2020 11:24:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
