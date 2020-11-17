Connexion
VINCI SA

(DG)
Vinci : Delivery of the NoLiStra project in Strasbourg

17/11/2020 | 09:53

9 November 2020 - Events - France

Adim Est, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction France, has delivered the final building for NoLiStra - from the French for 'New Location Strasbourg' - in the east of France.

Built by Urban Dumez, another VINCI Construction France subsidiary, NoLiStra is designed to form a new district in Strasbourg, bridging the city centre and the Neudorf neighbourhood. The new multi‑purpose ensemble, designed by the LAN and TOA architect grouping and located at the heart of the Eurometropolis of Strasbourg, is made up of eight buildings that span almost 22,000 sq. metres and combine housing, offices, retail spaces and a hotel. Completed in 36 months, the project involved a number of technical challenges - such as the creation of 490 different pieces of metal formwork to build the large concrete crosses that form the façades in colours echoing Strasbourg's typical Petite-France neighbourhood.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 08:52:08 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 42 696 M 50 617 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 194 M 1 416 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 782 M 25 824 M -
PER 2020 34,9x
Rendement 2020 1,59%
Capitalisation 48 821 M 57 810 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,65x
VE / CA 2021 1,47x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 88,31 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 86,86 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-12.26%57 810
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%33 351
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.64%19 944
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.46%19 944
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%16 893
BOUYGUES-10.69%15 013
