VINCI SA

VINCI SA

(DG)
Vinci : Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31/10/2020

03/11/2020 | 17:59

Société anonyme au capital de 1 533 798 045,00 €

Siège social : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps

92500 Rueil-Malmaison - France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

DECLARATION

DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

AU 31 OCTOBRE 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Catégorie de titres : actions ordinaires(ISIN : FR0000125486)

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social

Nombre théorique de droits de vote (y compris les actions auto-détenues)

Nombre de droits de vote (déduction faite des actions

auto-détenues privées de droits de vote)

613 519 218

613 519 218

562 061 523

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

Total number of shares

613,519,218

Theoretical number of voting rights

613,519,218

(including treasury stock)

Number of voting rights

562,061,523

(excluding treasury stock)

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site Internet de VINCI www.vinci.com

(rubrique investisseurs/information financière/information réglementée/7. l'information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital de la

société).

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Données financières
CA 2020 42 719 M 50 099 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 245 M 1 460 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 747 M 25 504 M -
PER 2020 27,0x
Rendement 2020 1,98%
Capitalisation 39 558 M 46 030 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,44x
VE / CA 2021 1,27x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-28.91%46 030
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.19%31 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 315
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.04%17 506
FERROVIAL, S.A.-29.81%16 123
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-18.15%15 533
