Vinci : Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31/10/2020

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

Total number of shares 613,519,218 Theoretical number of voting rights 613,519,218 (including treasury stock) Number of voting rights 562,061,523 (excluding treasury stock)

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital

