Vinci : Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31/10/2020
03/11/2020 | 17:59
Société anonyme au capital de 1 533 798 045,00 €
Siège social : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison - France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 31 OCTOBRE 2020
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
Catégorie de titres : actions ordinaires(ISIN : FR0000125486)
Nombre d'actions composant le capital social
Nombre théorique de droits de vote (y compris les actions auto-détenues)
Nombre de droits de vote (déduction faite des actions
auto-détenues privées de droits de vote)
613 519 218
613 519 218
562 061 523
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020
Total number of shares
613,519,218
Theoretical number of voting rights
613,519,218
(including treasury stock)
|
Number of voting rights
562,061,523
(excluding treasury stock)
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site Internet de VINCI www.vinci.com
(rubrique investisseurs/information financière/information réglementée/7. l'information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital de la
société).
Disclaimer
Vinci SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:59:01 UTC
