Vinci : Electrical systems for a hospital in Sweden

photo: Cyrille Dupont

9 November 2020 - New contracts - Sweden

In partnership with building contractor Rekab Entreprenad AB, Eitech Hudiksvall (VINCI Energies Europe West) has been awarded the contract to install all of the electrical systems at a hospital being upgraded in Hudiksvall, a coastal town in the east of Sweden.

The modernisation project involves rebuilding and expanding two buildings, one of which houses the core of the hospital with its accident and emergency, X-ray and surgery departments. Eitech is responsible for installing the electrical systems, including distribution, constant power supply, lighting, telecommunications, alarms and safety systems. The construction of the two buildings has already begun and is expected to last four years.