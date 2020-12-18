Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : Introducing VINCI jobs to girls in priority areas

18/12/2020 | 11:09
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Girls visiting the 'e-déf, Eole-La-Défense' worksite for the launch of the programme, in October 2020!

18 December 2020 - All-round performance - France

To combat the stereotypes girls sometimes have about construction & civil engineering jobs - still too often thought of as jobs for men - and to stimulate new career interests, the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité and the non-profit Rêv'Elles are launching the 'Rêv'Elles Me Construction & Civil Engineering Jobs' programme.

Over a year, it will allow some 150 girls from priority education areas in the Paris region to participate in immersion days or coaching sessions alongside volunteer VINCI women employees. A new partnership that dovetails with VINCI's actions to promote gender mix, equal opportunity and professional integration at a time when only 12.3% of women work in construction & civil engineering in France.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 10:08:08 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI SA
11:09VINCI : Faire découvrir les métiers de VINCI à des jeunes filles de quartiers pr..
PU
11:09VINCI : Introducing VINCI jobs to girls in priority areas
PU
09:02Des sorcières, des dragons et des pirates
08:59Les valeurs à suivre vendredi 18 décembre 2020 à Paris -
AO
08:50EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Vivendi, EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Vinci, Micro..
08:20BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
07:53VINCI : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
17/12Les valeurs à suivre vendredi 18 décembre 2020 à la Bourse de Paris -
AO
17/12Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 17 décembre 2020
AO
17/12XAVIER HUILLARD : Vinci lâche son mandat d'administrateur du groupe ADP mais ent..
DJ
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 42 687 M 52 286 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 186 M 1 453 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 692 M 26 570 M -
PER 2020 34,9x
Rendement 2020 1,79%
Capitalisation 47 910 M 58 656 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,63x
VE / CA 2021 1,45x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique VINCI SA
Durée : Période :
Vinci SA : Graphique analyse technique Vinci SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 89,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,24 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,32%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-13.90%58 656
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.90%32 888
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.63%24 393
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.68%21 278
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 777
BOUYGUES-10.24%15 847
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ