Vinci : Off-plan sale of an office complex near Lyons

14 September 2020 - New contracts - France

In July, VINCI Immobilier and Foncière Inea agreed the off-plan sale of the Le Stadium office complex in the OL City business park in Décines-Charpieu, to the east of Lyon.

The building, which has two wings, will provide 6,744 m2 of office space over 6 storeys, accommodating about 680 people, as well as 170 parking spaces. Its handover in 2022 will mark the completion of a city development programme aimed at making Greater Lyon even more attractive, with a leisure and restaurant area, a second office building, a health centre, a medical analysis laboratory and a 3* hotel. The works will be supplied by Novelige (VINCI Construction France) as general contractor.