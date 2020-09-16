Connexion
VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/09 15:11:10
76.52 EUR   -1.03%
14:44VINCI : Off-plan sale of an office complex near Lyons
PU
08:47VINCI : RBC favorable sur le dossier
ZD
11/09Sale semaine pour les technophiles
Vinci : Off-plan sale of an office complex near Lyons

16/09/2020 | 14:44

14 September 2020 - New contracts - France

In July, VINCI Immobilier and Foncière Inea agreed the off-plan sale of the Le Stadium office complex in the OL City business park in Décines-Charpieu, to the east of Lyon.

The building, which has two wings, will provide 6,744 m2 of office space over 6 storeys, accommodating about 680 people, as well as 170 parking spaces. Its handover in 2022 will mark the completion of a city development programme aimed at making Greater Lyon even more attractive, with a leisure and restaurant area, a second office building, a health centre, a medical analysis laboratory and a 3* hotel. The works will be supplied by Novelige (VINCI Construction France) as general contractor.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 12:44:03 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 43 054 M 51 105 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 438 M 1 706 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 661 M 25 712 M -
PER 2020 30,4x
Rendement 2020 2,01%
Capitalisation 43 372 M 51 383 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,51x
VE / CA 2021 1,35x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,2%
Graphique VINCI SA
Durée : Période :
Vinci SA : Graphique analyse technique Vinci SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 85,98 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,32 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-21.90%51 383
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.96%31 312
FERROVIAL, S.A.-17.13%19 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.72%18 895
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.98%17 356
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-14.99%16 114
