Vinci : Providing energy to isolated families in Brazil

23 December 2020 - New contracts - Brazil

Omexom G&S (VINCI Energies International & Systems) signed a contract with Energisa to supply energy generation systems to over 2,000 isolated families in the region of Pantanal Matogrossense in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil.

The project will provide 2,090 individual power supply systems or SIGFIs - i.e., one per family - for renewable energy, as well as all services required for their installation: design, engineering, provision, logistics, commissioning and training.

The project kicked off in autumn 2020 and will be completed in the third quarter of 2022.