Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 23/12 17:35:13
82.92 EUR   +2.09%
17:24VINCI : de l'énergie pour des familles isolées au Brésil
CF
17:05VINCI : acquisition de EWE Offshore en Allemagne
CF
16:45VINCI : The metro Line 14 extension north of Paris is open
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : Providing energy to isolated families in Brazil

23/12/2020 | 16:45
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 December 2020 - New contracts - Brazil

Omexom G&S (VINCI Energies International & Systems) signed a contract with Energisa to supply energy generation systems to over 2,000 isolated families in the region of Pantanal Matogrossense in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil.

The project will provide 2,090 individual power supply systems or SIGFIs - i.e., one per family - for renewable energy, as well as all services required for their installation: design, engineering, provision, logistics, commissioning and training.
The project kicked off in autumn 2020 and will be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2020 15:44:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI SA
17:24VINCI : de l'énergie pour des familles isolées au Brésil
CF
17:05VINCI : acquisition de EWE Offshore en Allemagne
CF
16:45VINCI : The metro Line 14 extension north of Paris is open
PU
16:45VINCI : Providing energy to isolated families in Brazil
PU
16:33VINCI : Acquisition de EWE Offshore Service & Solutions GmbH, spécialiste des pa..
PU
16:33VINCI : Mise en service du prolongement au nord de la ligne 14 du métro parisien
PU
16:33VINCI : Apporter de l'énergie à des familles isolées au Brésil
PU
12:10VINCI : plus forte hausse du CAC 40 à la mi-séance du mercredi 23 décembre 2020
AO
22/12LES MARCHÉS EN ACTION : Emission du 22 Décembre 2020
21/12VINCI : contrat pour un pont en Australie
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 42 687 M 52 068 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 212 M 1 478 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 692 M 26 460 M -
PER 2020 32,3x
Rendement 2020 1,88%
Capitalisation 45 651 M 55 590 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,58x
VE / CA 2021 1,40x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique VINCI SA
Durée : Période :
Vinci SA : Graphique analyse technique Vinci SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 89,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 81,22 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-17.96%55 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%32 199
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.94%23 999
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.83%20 157
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 433
BOUYGUES-11.35%15 567
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ