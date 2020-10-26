Vinci : Redevelopment of the area surrounding the station in La Rochelle

26 October 2020 - New contracts - France

The city of La Rochelle (southwestern France) aims to improve traffic flow in the area around the station, in the city centre, and to better showcase the Belle-Époque architecture of the station building.

The redevelopment works have been entrusted to a joint venture headed by the local Eurovia office. This city-centre worksite has been divided up into sections which, over a period of two years, will be tackled, one after another, in eight phases: the station forecourt, Boulevard Joffre, Avenue du Général-de-Gaulle, the bus station, Rue Anita-Conti, Rue des Jars, the periphery of the long-term car park and the park. Handover is scheduled for September 2022.