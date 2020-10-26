Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : Silo repairs completed at the country's only cement plant

26/10/2020 | 15:29

26 October 2020 - Projects update and handover - New-Zealand

In June 2020, Freyssinet New Zealand (Soletanche Freyssinet/VINCI Construction) completed the works to restore the last of the silos at the Golden Bay cement plant, in Portland.

Of key importance for the region, this plant covers the requirements of the whole country and of the islands in the Pacific.Their condition having deteriorated as a result of lack of maintenance, the capacity of the silos had been reduced in order to avoid any failure. Contrary to the recommendation of consultants that the damaged silos be demolished, Freyssinet suggested a strategy of repairing them over a period of five years, including using shotcrete and additional prestressed concrete. This operation made it possible to restore their capacity to 100%, but also to extend their life expectancy by 25 years.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 14:29:02 UTC


Données financières
CA 2020 42 745 M 50 498 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 294 M 1 529 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 573 M 25 486 M -
PER 2020 27,5x
Rendement 2020 1,95%
Capitalisation 40 941 M 48 462 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,46x
VE / CA 2021 1,30x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique VINCI SA
Durée : Période :
Vinci SA : Graphique analyse technique Vinci SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 72,84 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-26.42%48 462
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%32 069
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.09%18 421
FERROVIAL, S.A.-23.40%17 963
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.54%17 901
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-16.17%16 093
