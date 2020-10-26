Vinci : Silo repairs completed at the country's only cement plant

26 October 2020 - Projects update and handover - New-Zealand

In June 2020, Freyssinet New Zealand (Soletanche Freyssinet/VINCI Construction) completed the works to restore the last of the silos at the Golden Bay cement plant, in Portland.

Of key importance for the region, this plant covers the requirements of the whole country and of the islands in the Pacific.Their condition having deteriorated as a result of lack of maintenance, the capacity of the silos had been reduced in order to avoid any failure. Contrary to the recommendation of consultants that the damaged silos be demolished, Freyssinet suggested a strategy of repairing them over a period of five years, including using shotcrete and additional prestressed concrete. This operation made it possible to restore their capacity to 100%, but also to extend their life expectancy by 25 years.