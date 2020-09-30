Vinci : Smart lighting for the town of Cafelândia in Brazil

28 September 2020 - New contracts - Brazil
Omexom Smart Cities (VINCI Energies International & Systems) has signed a contract with the town of Cafelândia, in the State of Parana, to replace 2,600 conventional light points with LEDs.
This project covers all the lights in the town. It will improve its people's overall quality of life, lower energy consumption by an estimated 30% or more, and increase light efficiency. Omexom Smart Cities will also provide the equipment and supplies required to replace all the light points.
