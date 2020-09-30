Connexion
Vinci : Smart lighting for the town of Cafelândia in Brazil

30/09/2020 | 11:34

28 September 2020 - New contracts - Brazil

Omexom Smart Cities (VINCI Energies International & Systems) has signed a contract with the town of Cafelândia, in the State of Parana, to replace 2,600 conventional light points with LEDs.

This project covers all the lights in the town. It will improve its people's overall quality of life, lower energy consumption by an estimated 30% or more, and increase light efficiency. Omexom Smart Cities will also provide the equipment and supplies required to replace all the light points.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 09:34:03 UTC

