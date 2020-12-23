Vinci : The metro Line 14 extension north of Paris is open

23 December 2020 - Events - France

Services on the Line 14 extension to the north, from Saint Lazare train station to Mairie de Saint Ouen metro station, started up on Monday 14 December.

This new 5.5-kilometre, 4-station stretch will relieve metro Line 13, one of the world's most crowded.

Working in several consortiums, Chantiers Modernes Construction, Botte Fondations and Sogea TPI (all VINCI Construction France subsidiaries), Dodin Campenon Bernard, Soletanche Bachy France, Soletanche Bachy Tunnels and CSM Bessac (all VINCI Construction subsidiaries) were involved in various works packages including the civil engineering for the Clichy Saint Ouen station.

Also, SDEL Transport en Commun, SDEL Transport Grands Projets and Actemium Paris Transport (VINCI Energies) worked on the low-voltage works package, which encompassed the lighting, ventilation, communications and networks.