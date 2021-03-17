Connexion
VINCI SA

(DG)
Vinci : Green light for work to resume on the Bogot–Girardot motorway

17/03/2021 | 04:48
2 March 2021 - New contracts - Colombia

In Colombia, the teams from VINCI Concessions managing the Bogotá-Girardot motorway resumed the upgrading and widening work carried out by VINCI Construction* and Conconcreto.

To mark the event the President of the Republic of Colombia, the Vice President in charge of infrastructure, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure and the President of the Colombian National Infrastructure Agency travelled to Melgar, a town near Girardot, on 12 February to show their support for the project.

In all, seven sections totalling 126 km will be upgraded by 2025, with two priorities: improving road safety and enhancing the customer experience. This major national motorway project will create 14,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

*VINCI Construction Grands Projets, VINCI Construction Terrassement

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 03:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
