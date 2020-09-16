|
Virbac : Rapport financier semestriel 2020
16/09/2020 | 17:58
Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel 2020 de Virbac
|
|Toute l'actualité sur VIRBAC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur VIRBAC
|22/07
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Altice, AXA, Givaudan, Ipsen, Logitech, Proximus, Som..
|
|26/06
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adecco, Airbus, Bayer, Eutelsat, Hermès, Iliad, Sodex..
|
|14/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Accor, Alcon, Burberry, Elior, Europcar, Icade, Lonza..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
896 M
1 059 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
48,7 M
57,6 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
51,7 M
61,1 M
-
|PER 2020
|31,1x
|Rendement 2020
|0,56%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 544 M
1 829 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,67x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,59x
|Nbr Employés
|4 897
|Flottant
|49,4%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique VIRBAC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
209,50 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
183,20 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
14,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
8,62%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|VIRBAC
|-22.54%
|1 829