Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Virbac    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Virbac : Rapport financier semestriel 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
16/09/2020 | 17:58

Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel 2020 de Virbac

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VIRBAC
18:00VIRBAC : Résultats semestriels 2020
PU
17:58VIRBAC : Rapport financier semestriel 2020
GL
17:45VIRBAC : Résultat opérationnel courant du premier semestre 2020 en forte croissa..
GL
17:44VIRBAC : Rapport financier semestriel_2020.06.pdf
PU
09:05Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 16 septembre 2..
AO
09:04La Chine gagne à l'OMC, mais l'Amérique s'en fiche
08:06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Suez, Europcar, Altice Europe, Rothschild, Kraft Heinz, ..
15/09Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 16 septembre 2020
AO
15/09Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Mercredi 16 septembre 2020
AO
14/09Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Semaine du lundi 14 septembre 2020
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VIRBAC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 896 M 1 059 M -
Résultat net 2020 48,7 M 57,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 51,7 M 61,1 M -
PER 2020 31,1x
Rendement 2020 0,56%
Capitalisation 1 544 M 1 829 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,67x
VE / CA 2021 1,59x
Nbr Employés 4 897
Flottant 49,4%
Graphique VIRBAC
Durée : Période :
Virbac : Graphique analyse technique Virbac | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VIRBAC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 209,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 183,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,62%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christian Karst Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Huron Chairman-Management Board
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIRBAC-22.54%1 829
ZOETIS22.61%77 106
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-8.86%12 663
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC12.97%4 550
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.41.03%4 384
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.38.41%1 165
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group