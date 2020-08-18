Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - ...-1.09%4.24%Etats UnisActions - Aérospatiale
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...0.41%0.20%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD0.76%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.57.32%4 252
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.81%26 047
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-1.21%11 467
HAL TRUST-20.42%11 340
KINNEVIK AB42.36%10 364
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.53%7 083
