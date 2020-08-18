ETFs positionnés sur VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - ... -1.09% 4.24% Etats Unis Actions - Aérospatiale IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -... 0.41% 0.20% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD 0.76% 0.01% Etats Unis Actions





Graphique VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 23,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,17 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 57.32% 4 252 CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -29.81% 26 047 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB -1.21% 11 467 HAL TRUST -20.42% 11 340 KINNEVIK AB 42.36% 10 364 LIFCO AB (PUBL) 18.53% 7 083