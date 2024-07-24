Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:04.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:04.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:03.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BENETEAU Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:03.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:02.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:38:02.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERALLIA Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:36:04.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:36:03.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:36:03.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:36:02.737 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:36:02.14 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T15:34:02.123 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T14:08:02.073 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T13:42:02.057 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T13:38:02.077 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T13:34:02.873 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T13:34:02.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
null 2024-07-24T11:14:02.417 Prospectus Approbation REGIE AUTONOME DES TRANSPORTS PARISIENS Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T10:54:02.06 CalendrierOffre Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T10:52:02.033 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T10:50:02.1 DeclarationAchatVente Document LEXIBOOK Link
null 2024-07-24T10:18:02.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-07-24T10:16:09.157 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:16:07.437 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2024-07-24T10:16:02.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:14:18.413 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2024-07-24T10:14:16.703 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2024-07-24T10:14:02.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:12:07.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:12:05.487 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2024-07-24T10:10:22.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:10:18.26 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:10:16.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:08:20.337 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:08:18.233 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:08:16.157 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:06:18.52 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:06:16.46 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:06:02.23 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:04:18.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:04:16.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:04:02.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-24T10:02:02.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T09:30:02.233 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T09:28:02.627 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T09:28:02.117 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-24T00:00:00 2024-07-24T09:26:02.08 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:05.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:04.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document POUJOULAT SA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:04.18 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:03.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document OCTOPUS BIOSAFETY Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:03.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:04:02.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:02:04.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:02:03.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:02:03.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T18:02:02.717 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:44:03.75 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:44:03.21 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:44:02.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:04.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:04.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:03.707 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:03.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:02.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:06.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:05.9 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:05.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:04.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:26:02.63 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:38:02.603 Declarations Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:36:03.16 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:36:02.617 Declarations Document VIVENDI SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:34:02.61 ObligationDepotOP Document ATLAND Link
null 2024-07-23T14:30:02.56 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:28:02.587 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
null 2024-07-23T14:16:03.917 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AXWAY SOFTWARE Link
null 2024-07-23T14:14:03.963 DocumentOperation Approbation AXWAY SOFTWARE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:14:02.56 Declarations Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:12:02.573 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:10:02.6 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:06:02.643 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:02:02.553 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:52:02.587 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:46:02.617 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:44:02.59 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:42:02.603 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-07-23T10:06:15.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:20.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:18.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:16.18 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:02:03.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:12:01.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document POUJOULAT SA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:12:01.27 DeclarationDirigeants Document WAVESTONE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:03.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:03.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:02.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:01.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link

