VISCOFAN. S.A.

(VIS)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 24/09 21:51:06
56 EUR   -0.88%
14/08TOUR D’HORIZON DES INDICES : Des divergences indicielles
31/07VISCOFAN. S.A. : En phase d'accumulation
31/07VISCOFAN. S.A. : la force tranquille
Fonds positionnés sur VISCOFAN. S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BL-European Smaller Companies BM EURNON2.00%0.00%9.28M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur VISCOFAN. S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR-6.26%0.71%EspagneActions
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Food & Be...-5.57%0.53%EuropeActions - Nourriture
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Food & Bev...-1.62%0.51%EuropeActions - Nourriture
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-4.52%0.43%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-3.51%0.24%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-4.23%0.06%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-4.29%0.06%EuropeActions



 VISCOFAN. S.A.
Champion inconnu
Graphique VISCOFAN. S.A.
Viscofan. S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Viscofan. S.A. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 56,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,69%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VISCOFAN. S.A.19.96%3 060
BALL CORPORATION23.47%26 076
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-9.26%9 908
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.0.84%9 700
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-10.27%6 612
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 494
