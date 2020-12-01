Visible Gold Mines : Annual Report - 2020

ANNUEL / ANNUAL 2020

(une société d'exploration / an exploration company)

RAPPORT DE GESTION

Ce rapport de gestion des résultats d'opération et de la situation financière de Les Mines d'Or Visible Inc. (la « Société » ou « Mines d'Or Visible ») est préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d'information continue en ce qui concerne l'information continue des émetteurs assujettis. Il constitue un complément et un supplément aux états financiers audités de la Société et les notes afférentes pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2020 et il devrait être lu en parallèle avec ceux-ci. Les états financiers audités de la Société pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2020 ont été préparés conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (les « IFRS ») applicables à l'établissement des états financiers. À moins d'indication contraire, tous les montants dans ce rapport de gestion sont en dollars canadiens. La direction est responsable de préparer les états financiers et autre information financière de la Société figurant dans le présent rapport.

Le conseil d'administration est tenu de s'assurer que la direction assume ses responsabilités à l'égard de la communication de l'information financière. Pour ce faire, le conseil a nommé un comité d'audit composé de trois administrateurs dont deux sont indépendants et ne sont pas membres de la direction. Le comité se réunit avec la direction et les auditeurs pour discuter des résultats d'opération et de la situation financière de la Société avant de formuler des recommandations et de présenter les états financiers au conseil d'administration pour qu'il examine et approuve leur envoi aux actionnaires. Suivant la recommandation du comité d'audit, le conseil d'administration a approuvé les états financiers de la Société le 27 novembre 2020.

Date

Ce rapport de gestion a été rédigé le 27 novembre 2020.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The following management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Visible Gold Mines") follows Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations for reporting issuers. It is a complement and supplement to the Corporation's audited financial statements and related notes for the year ended July 31, 2020 and should be read in conjunction therewith. The audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of financial statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars. Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and other financial information relating to the Corporation included in this MD&A.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an audit committee composed of three directors, two of whom are independent and are not members of management. The committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss results of operations and the financial condition of the Corporation prior to making recommendations and submitting the financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. On the recommendation of the audit committee, the Board of Directors has approved the Corporation's financial statements on November 27, 2020.

Date

This MD&A was prepared on November 27, 2020.

Description de l'entreprise

Les Mines d'Or Visible Inc. a été constituée le 24 janvier 2007 en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions. La Société est une société d'exploration minière engagée dans l'acquisition et l'exploration de propriétés minières ayant le potentiel d'accueillir des gisements d'or.

La Société est un émetteur assujetti dans toutes les provinces du Canada et ses actions ordinaires sont inscrites à la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole boursier « VGD » et des bourses de Francfort et Berlin en Europe sous le symbole « 3V41 ».

Description of the business

Visible Gold Mines Inc. was incorporated on January 24, 2007 under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Corporation is a mining exploration corporation involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits.

The Corporation is a reporting issuer in all provinces of Canada and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture

Exchange under the symbol "VGD" and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Exchanges in Europe under the symbol "3V41".

Performance globale et perspective

Mines d'Or Visible possède un portefeuille de plusieurs propriétés minières sur les territoires de l'Abitibi et de la Baie-James. Le degré d'avancement varie de "grassroot" à modérément avancé.

Overall performance and perspective

Visible Gold Mines has a portfolio of many advanced and grass roots mining properties in Abitibi as well as in the James Bay area.

Depuis un certain temps la Société a priorisé ses travaux d'exploration dans les régions de l'Abitibi et de la Baie-James et planifie continuer dans cette direction pour les prochains trimestres. La Société continue d'accumuler de l'information lors de ses travaux d'exploration sur le terrain. La Société possède des actifs de qualité et est persuadée que ceux-ci généreront des opportunités d'affaires intéressantes pour plusieurs années à venir dans la mesure où les financements corporatifs seront disponibles et que les résultats seront au rendez-vous. La Société a dépensé 43 641 $ sur ses propriétés pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2020.

La Société a complété un règlement de dettes d'un montant de 178 760 $ en 2020 pour assainir ses finances et a également cloturé un financement privé de 600 000 $ le 4 septembre 2020 (voir la section « Événements subséquents au 31 juillet 2020 »).

For a while now, the Corporation has focused its exploration works in the Abitibi and James Bay areas and will do so in the coming quarters. The Corporation continues to accumulate information throughout its numerous fieldworks. The Corporation owns quality assets and do believe that they will generate interesting business opportunities for many years to come insofar as corporate financing will be available and that the results will be there. The Corporation spent $43,641 on its properties during the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

The Corporation closed a debt settlement of $178,760 in 2020 to consolidate its finance and has also closed a private financing of $600,000 on September 4, 2020 (see section " Subsequent events from July 31, 2020 ").

Propriétés et travaux d'exploration réalisés

Propriété Hazeur (30 %)

En 2015, la Société a conclu une entente d'option avec Corporation Tomagold « Tomagold » selon laquelle TomaGold peut acquérir une participation de 70 % dans la propriété Hazeur en contrepartie d'un montant total de 230 000 $, dont un paiement au comptant de 5 000 $ à la signature de l'entente et un montant de 225 000 $ en travaux d'exploration et l'émission de 1 550 000 actions ordinaires de Tomagold sur une période de trois ans. Toutes les conditions ayant été remplies, TomaGold possède maintenant 70 % de la propriété.

Properties and exploration work

Hazeur Property (30%)

In 2015, the Corporation has entered into an option agreement with

Tomagold Corporation "Tomagold", whereby Tomagold can acquire a 70% interest in the Hazeur property for $230,000, including $5,000 payable in cash on signature of the agreement and $225,000 in exploration work, as well as the issuance of 1,550,000 common shares of Tomagold over a three-year period. All the conditions having been fulfilled, TomaGold now owns 70% of the property.

La propriété Hazeur est constituée de 60 claims miniers couvrant une superficie de 2 863 hectares contigus à la limite sud de la propriété Monster Lake. Un vol aéroporté a été exécuté par Tomagold au mois de décembre 2015. Des cibles géophysiques ont été identifiées et un programme de forage de sept trous (1 728 mètres) a été effectué au mois de juillet 2016. Les cibles de forages étaient essentiellement des cibles générées par le levé géophysique et souvent appuyées par des résultats de forage historique. Les meilleurs résultats ont été obtenus dans les trous HA-16-03 à HA-16-08. Ces cibles de forage avaient pour objectif de valider la structure minéralisée du dépôt Philibert (ressources historiques de 5,3 g/t Au ;(i) Soquem 1990). Ce dépôt est situé à un kilomètre au sud-est de la partie est de la propriété. La structure où se retrouve ce dépôt traverse toute la propriété d'est en ouest. TomaGold a annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse qu'elle prévoyait effectuer un programme de forage aux diamants de 1 800 mètres à l'hiver 2017 mais ce dernier ne s'est pas concrétisé.

L'objectif principal du programme est de tester une large anomalie identifiée par le vol aérien (VTEM) en décembre 2015. Des discussions entre les partenaires sont présentement en cours afin de définir un budget d'exploration pour 2021.

The Hazeur property consists of 60 mining claims covering an area of 2,863 hectares on the southern border of the Monster Lake property. A mag/EM airborne survey has been performed by TomaGold in December 2015. Geophysic targets have been identified and a drilling program was initited in July 2016. The program consisted of a total of seven holes totalling 1,728 metres. The drill targets were for the most part significant geophysical anomalies, often supported by nearby historical drill results. The best results were obtained in holes HA-16-03 to HA-16-08, which were essentially drilled to test the mineralized structure of the Philibert deposit (historic resource of 1.4 million tonnes at 5.3 g/t Au (i); Soquem 1990). This deposit lies about one kilometre southeast of the eastern edge of the property, and the structure hosting it crosses the entire Hazeur property from east to west. TomaGold announced via press release that it expects to carry out a 1,800-metre drilling program in the winter of 2017, however it was not realized. The program will target a large anomaly identified by the VTEM (versatile time-domain electromagnetic) survey conducted in December 2015. Discussions between partners are currently underway to define an exploration budget for 2021.

Propriété Cadillac (100 %)

En décembre 2010, la Société a signé une entente d'option pour acquérir 60 % d'intérêt indivis dans 145 titres miniers couvrant environ 5 000 hectares du projet Cadillac de la société Cadillac Mining Corporation, dans les cantons de Rouyn, de Beauchastel et de

Dasserat, situés à l'ouest de Rouyn-Noranda (Québec) sur une période de quatre ans en complétant des dépenses d'exploration totalisant 4,2 millions de dollars, en émettant au total 500 000 actions ordinaires de la Société à Cadillac Mining, et en payant un montant total de 100 000 $ comptant. Toutes les conditions de l'entente étaient complétées au 31 juillet 2015 et la Société a acquis l'intérêt de 60 % et a conclu une entente de co-entreprise avec Pilot Gold Inc. (maintenant Liberty Gold) (Cadillac Mining Corporation a été acheté par Pilot Gold). Le 27 février 2019, la Société acquis la participation indivise restante de 40 % dans tous les claims miniers constituant le projet en émettant 750 000 actions ordinaires aux termes d'une convention d'achat d'actifs avait été signée le 31 janvier 2019 entre la Société et Cadillac West Explorations Inc., une filiale en propriété exclusive de Pilot Gold Inc. La Société détient maintenant la propriété à 100 %. Les claims miniers constituant la propriété sont soumis à une redevance nette d'affinage de 1,5 % en faveur des anciens propriétaires de la propriété.

Cadillac Property (100%)

In December 2010, the Corporation entered into an option agreement to earn a 60% undivided interest in 145 mining claims of Cadillac Mining Corporation covering approximately 5,000 hectares in its Cadillac Project, in the Rouyn, Beauchastel and Dasserat Townships, located west of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec over a four year period by completing aggregate exploration expenditures of $4.2 million, issuing an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Corporation to Cadillac Mining, and paying Cadillac Mining a total of $100,000 in cash. All conditions of the option agreement have been met on July 31, 2015 and the Corporation has acquired a 60% undivided interest in the property and has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Pilot Gold Inc. (now Liberty Gold Corp.) (Cadillac Mining Corporation was acquired by Pilot Gold Inc.). On February 27, 2019, the Corporation acquired the remaining 40% interest in all mining claims comprising the property by issuing 750,000 common shares pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated January 31, 2019 between the Corporation and Cadillac West Explorations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pilot Gold Inc. The Corporation now owns 100% of the property. The mining claims comprising the property are subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty in favour of the former owners of the property.

En 2011, un programme de 26 trous de forage totalisant plus de 15 000 mètres a été complété. Un premier programme de 564 mètres (3 trous WE-12-01, 02, 04) a été complété sur la portion appelée « Wasa East » de la propriété. Des valeurs économiques en or ont été obtenues en 2011 et ces trois trous de forage ont permis de mieux évaluer l'orientation et le potentiel d'élargissement des interceptions minéralisées. Un second programme de 3 260 mètres (5 trous WC-12-01 à 05) a aussi été complété sur la portion appelée « Wasa Creek » de la propriété suivi d'un troisième programme de forage totalisant 2 439 mètres (5 trous WC-12-06 à 10). Des résultats partiels du trou WC-12-01 (21,75 g/t d'or sur 4,1 mètres) ont été annoncés le 15 mars 2012 et les résultats des trous restants ont été annoncés le 15 janvier

2013. Tous les trous de forage à l'exception du trou WC-12-08 ont intercepté des valeurs d'or. Une quatrième phase de forage sera nécessaire.

Propriété Piko (100 %)

La propriété or/cuivre Piko a été acquise par désignation sur carte immédiatement après la découverte par la Société de la zone minéralisée. La propriété Piko est située à 10 kilomètres à l'est du projet Dumont de la société Magneto Investments. La Société a réalisé des travaux d'exploration au montant de 21 966 $ sur cette propriété en 2020.

In 2011, a 26-hole drilling program totaling more than 15,000 metres was completed. Economic grade values having been obtained from the "Wasa East" portion of the property in 2011, the Corporation drilled an extra 564 metres (three holes - WE-12-01; 02; 04) to test the width and orientation of the intercepted veins. A second drilling program of 3,260 metres (five holes - WC12-01 to 05) was also completed on the so-called "Wasa-Creek" portion of the property followed by a third drilling program of 2,439 metres (five holes - WC-12-06 to 10). Partial assay results from the first hole WC-12-01 were reported on March 15, 2012 (21.75 g/t of gold over 4.1 metres) and January 15, 2013. Every single hole except WC-12-08 has intercepted gold value. A fourth drilling program will be required.

Piko Property (100%)

The Piko gold/copper property was acquired by the Corporation by map designation. The Piko property is located approximately 10 kilometres east of Magneto Investments' Dumont Nickel project. The Corporation carried out exploration work in an amount of $21,966 in 2020 on this property.

Les roches archéennes de la propriété Piko chevauchent le contact est entre le pluton granodioritique / tonalitique de Taschereau, à l'ouest, et les roches mafiques du Groupe volcanique de Figuery, à l'est. La limite sud de la propriété se situe aussi à environ 2,5 kilomètres au nord de la faille Macamic. Cette dernière faille, d'orientation nord-ouest, ainsi que le pluton et ses roches encaissantes à son contact contiennent plusieurs indices aurifères qui sont décrits dans Liboiron (2005 - GM 61556), Mai (2011 - GM 66144) ainsi que Beauregard et Gaudreault (2005 - GM 62359). Une ressource historique de 541 300 t à 3,98 g/t Au est notamment décrit à l'intérieur du pluton Taschereau

(Liboiron, 2005 - GM 61556 ; Beauregard et Gaudreault, 2005 - GM 62359). L'indice découvert par la Société sur un affleurement localisé à l'est du contact de cette intrusion a recouvert sur des échantillons choisis des valeurs de 882 ppb et de 2,4 g/t Au (moyenne des résultats d'une analyse par pyroanalyse (2,1g /t Au) et d'une autre par gravimétrie (2,72 g/t Au).

The Archean rocks of the Piko property straddle the eastern contact between the Taschereau granodiorite/tonalite pluton to the west and the mafic rocks of the Figuery volcanic group to the east. The southern property boundary also lies approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Macamic Fault. This north-west-striking fault, as well as the pluton and host rocks at its contacts, contains several gold showings, as described in Liboiron (2005 - GM 61556), Mai (2011 - GM 66144) and Beauregard and Gaudreault (2005 - GM 62359). It should be noted that a historical resource of 541,300 t at 3.98 g/t Au has been delineated within the Taschereau pluton (Liboiron, 2005 - GM 61556, Beauregard and Gaudreault, 2005 - GM 62359). The showing discovered by the Corporation on an outcrop east of the contact of this intrusion returned grades of 882 ppb and 2.4 g/t Au in grab samples (average of fire assays (2.1 g/t Au) and a gravity assay (2.72 g/t Au).