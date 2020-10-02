Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Visiomed Group    ALVMG   FR0013481835

VISIOMED GROUP

(ALVMG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique VISIOMED GROUP
Durée : Période :
Visiomed Group : Graphique analyse technique Visiomed Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,04 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VISIOMED GROUP4,524.11%35
ABBOTT LABORATORIES25.07%192 350
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.83%137 513
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-15.12%66 916
HOYA CORPORATION12.97%42 108
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.66%40 357
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group