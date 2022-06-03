VOGO : Information sheet on the appointment of a director presented to the general meeting of 17 June 2022 (only available in French)

VOGO
Société anonyme au capital de 510.944,125 euros
Siège social : Immeuble Les Centuries 2, 101 place Pierre Duhem
34000 Montpellier
793 342 866 RCS Montpellier
FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS
CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA NOMINATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 17 JUIN 2022
-
IDENTITE
Nom et Prénom usuel : SAGUIN Pascal
Date de naissance : 23 octobre 1973
Age : 48 ans
Nationalité : Française
Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"
-
REFERENCES ET ACTIVITES PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIERES ANNEES DU CANDIDAT
-
-
Président Directeur Général de la société Adeunis jusqu'au 31 octobre 2019
-
Consultant pour Adeunis de novembre 2019 à Avril 2020.
-
Administrateur d'Adeunis jusqu'en octobre 2020
-
En cours : Président Sud Est et Administrateur de l'association Jessica France
(Programme Captronic)
-
EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCES DANS LA SOCIETE PAR LE CANDIDAT
|
|
- Directeur Général Adjoint
|
IV.
|
ACTIONS DE LA SOCIETE DETENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT
|
|
27000
