    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
03/06 10:49:29
5.000 EUR   +4.17%
VOGO : Information sheet on the appointment of a director presented to the general meeting of 17 June 2022 (only available in French)

03/06/2022 | 11:52
VOGO

Société anonyme au capital de 510.944,125 euros

Siège social : Immeuble Les Centuries 2, 101 place Pierre Duhem

34000 Montpellier

793 342 866 RCS Montpellier

FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS

CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA NOMINATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 17 JUIN 2022

  1. IDENTITE

Nom et Prénom usuel : SAGUIN Pascal

Date de naissance : 23 octobre 1973

Age : 48 ans

Nationalité : Française

Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"

  1. REFERENCES ET ACTIVITES PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIERES ANNEES DU CANDIDAT
    • Président Directeur Général de la société Adeunis jusqu'au 31 octobre 2019
    • Consultant pour Adeunis de novembre 2019 à Avril 2020.
    • Administrateur d'Adeunis jusqu'en octobre 2020
    • En cours : Président Sud Est et Administrateur de l'association Jessica France
      (Programme Captronic)
  1. EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCES DANS LA SOCIETE PAR LE CANDIDAT

- Directeur Général Adjoint

IV.

ACTIONS DE LA SOCIETE DETENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT

27000

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
