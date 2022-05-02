|
VOGO : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2021.
VOGO : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2021.
Subscribe
Company Name
VOGO
ISN
FR0011532225
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALVGO
Source
VOGO
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Vogo SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:56:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur VOGO
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur VOGO
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
8,50 M
8,96 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-1,06 M
-1,12 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
0,80 M
0,84 M
-
|PER 2021
|-19,5x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
20,6 M
21,7 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,52x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,05x
|Nbr Employés
|53
|Flottant
|52,6%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique VOGO
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|5,04 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|7,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|48,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|VOGO
|-17.11%
|22