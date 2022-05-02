Connexion
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  02/05 11:31:52
5.320 EUR   +5.56%
11:57VOGO : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2021.
PU
29/04VOGO : Availability of the 2021 annual financial report (only in french)
PU
12/04VOGO : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
VOGO : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2021.

02/05/2022 | 11:57
VOGO : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2021.
Subscribe

02 May 2022 11:32 CEST

Company Name

VOGO

ISN

FR0011532225

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALVGO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1070973_CPVOGORFA_2021_.pdf

Source

VOGO

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 8,50 M 8,96 M -
Résultat net 2021 -1,06 M -1,12 M -
Dette nette 2021 0,80 M 0,84 M -
PER 2021 -19,5x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 20,6 M 21,7 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,52x
VE / CA 2022 2,05x
Nbr Employés 53
Flottant 52,6%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,04 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VOGO-17.11%22
SNAP INC.-39.49%46 570
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-33.52%3 764
ANGI INC.-52.12%2 215
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-42.84%1 742
DENA CO., LTD.6.38%1 721