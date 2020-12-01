Connexion
VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 01/12 12:46:46
12.35 EUR   +10.76%
11:55VOGO : The VOGOSPORT FAN calendar in December
PU
09:46FRANCE : Avis positif pour l'utilisation d'un test salivaire
RE
09:11Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 1er décembre 2020
AO
VOGO : The VOGOSPORT FAN calendar in December

01/12/2020 | 11:55
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Availability of the VOGOSPORT FAN Live & Replayin December.
RUGBY

LOU RUGBY Lyon
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the LOU RUGBY app. and in Matmut Stadium of Gerland, in the 2 main stands / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

MHR Montpellier
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'GGL Stadium' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

SECTION PALOISE
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the Section Paloise app. and in the 'stade du Hameau' venue / Wifi 'La Section'.

STADE TOULOUSAIN
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the ST app. and in the Ernest-Wallon Stadium / Wifi 'Stade_Toulousain'.

> Game schedule Top 14

USAP
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Aimé-Giral' stadium / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule Pro D2

FOOTBALL

AJAX Amsterdam (Netherlands)
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the AJAX Amsterdam's app. and in the Johan Cruijff Arena, WIFI HD connection of the venue.

> Game schedule Eredivisie League


AS MONACO
VOGO SPORT app. available in 'Louis II Stadium' in the Presidential stand.

ASSE Saint-Etienne
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the ASSE app. and in the ' stade Geoffroy-Guichard'/ Wifi ' VOGO SPORT'.

MHSC Montpellier
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stade de la Mosson' / Presidential stand with WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

RC LENS
VOGO SPORT mobile app. available in the 'Lepagnot Première & Privilège' stands, in the adjoining lounges and in the press room at 'Bollaert stadium' / Wifi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 1 Uber Eats

TFC Toulouse
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stadium de Toulouse' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 2 BKT

VOLLEYBALL

MONTPELLIER VUC
VOGO SPORT app. available at 'Palais des Sports Chaban Delmas' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 1 AM

ICE HOCKEY

EV ZUG (Switzerland)
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the EV Zug app. and in the Bossard Arena (Switzerland).

>Game schedule Swiss Hockey League

>How does VOGOSPORT FAN work ?

Categories: Event calendar

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 11:04:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 8,49 M 10,2 M -
Résultat net 2020 -2,90 M -3,47 M -
Dette nette 2020 0,94 M 1,13 M -
PER 2020 -14,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 39,2 M 46,9 M -
VE / CA 2020 4,73x
VE / CA 2021 3,10x
Nbr Employés 47
Flottant 42,2%
Graphique VOGO
Durée : Période :
VOGO : Graphique analyse technique VOGO | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VOGO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,87%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,14%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Keiflin Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOGO1.36%47
SNAP INC.172.01%68 584
GRUBHUB INC.43.98%6 496
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.45.93%6 108
MOMO INC.-54.87%3 161
DENA CO., LTD.2.96%2 164
