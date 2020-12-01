VOGO : The VOGOSPORT FAN calendar in December

Availability of the VOGOSPORT FAN Live & Replay in December.



RUGBY

LOU RUGBY Lyon

VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the LOU RUGBY app. and in Matmut Stadium of Gerland, in the 2 main stands / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

MHR Montpellier

VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'GGL Stadium' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

SECTION PALOISE

VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the Section Paloise app. and in the 'stade du Hameau' venue / Wifi 'La Section'.

STADE TOULOUSAIN

VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the ST app. and in the Ernest-Wallon Stadium / Wifi 'Stade_Toulousain'.

> Game schedule Top 14

USAP

VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Aimé-Giral' stadium / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule Pro D2

FOOTBALL

AJAX Amsterdam (Netherlands)

VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the AJAX Amsterdam's app. and in the Johan Cruijff Arena, WIFI HD connection of the venue.

> Game schedule Eredivisie League



AS MONACO

VOGO SPORT app. available in 'Louis II Stadium' in the Presidential stand.

ASSE Saint-Etienne

VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the ASSE app. and in the ' stade Geoffroy-Guichard'/ Wifi ' VOGO SPORT'.

MHSC Montpellier

VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stade de la Mosson' / Presidential stand with WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

RC LENS

VOGO SPORT mobile app. available in the 'Lepagnot Première & Privilège' stands, in the adjoining lounges and in the press room at 'Bollaert stadium' / Wifi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 1 Uber Eats

TFC Toulouse

VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stadium de Toulouse' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 2 BKT

VOLLEYBALL

MONTPELLIER VUC

VOGO SPORT app. available at 'Palais des Sports Chaban Delmas' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.

> Game schedule League 1 AM