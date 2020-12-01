VOGO : The VOGOSPORT FAN calendar in December

Availability of the VOGOSPORT FAN Live & Replayin December.
RUGBY
LOU RUGBY Lyon
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the LOU RUGBY app. and in Matmut Stadium of Gerland, in the 2 main stands / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
MHR Montpellier
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'GGL Stadium' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
SECTION PALOISE
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the Section Paloise app. and in the 'stade du Hameau' venue / Wifi 'La Section'.
STADE TOULOUSAIN
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the ST app. and in the Ernest-Wallon Stadium / Wifi 'Stade_Toulousain'.
> Game schedule Top 14
USAP
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Aimé-Giral' stadium / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
> Game schedule Pro D2
FOOTBALL
AJAX Amsterdam (Netherlands)
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' service available in the AJAX Amsterdam's app. and in the Johan Cruijff Arena, WIFI HD connection of the venue.
> Game schedule Eredivisie League
AS MONACO
VOGO SPORT app. available in 'Louis II Stadium' in the Presidential stand.
ASSE Saint-Etienne
VOGO SPORT 'Live & Replay' available in the ASSE app. and in the ' stade Geoffroy-Guichard'/ Wifi ' VOGO SPORT'.
MHSC Montpellier
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stade de la Mosson' / Presidential stand with WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
RC LENS
VOGO SPORT mobile app. available in the 'Lepagnot Première & Privilège' stands, in the adjoining lounges and in the press room at 'Bollaert stadium' / Wifi 'VOGO SPORT'.
> Game schedule League 1 Uber Eats
TFC Toulouse
VOGO SPORT app. available in the 'Stadium de Toulouse' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
> Game schedule League 2 BKT
VOLLEYBALL
MONTPELLIER VUC
VOGO SPORT app. available at 'Palais des Sports Chaban Delmas' / WiFi 'VOGO SPORT'.
> Game schedule League 1 AM
Categories: Event calendar
Disclaimer
Vogo SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 11:04:03 UTC