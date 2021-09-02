Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VOGO
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

VOGO : Voting rights on August 31, 2021 (Only available in French)

02/09/2021 | 18:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Middle Office Emetteur

Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

VOGO

Date d'arrêté:31/08/2021

ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Actions du capital

4 086 933

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

6 236 853

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

25 458

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0

Autres * (4)

0

  • à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

6 211 395

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Pour information :

Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

77

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VOGO
18:12VOGO : Voting rights on August 31, 2021 (Only available in French)
PU
31/07VOGO : Voting rights on July 31, 2021 (Only available in French)
PU
30/06ABEO : lancement prometteur pour le Vogoscope
CF
30/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 30 juin 2021
AO
30/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Je vous l'avais dit !
30/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : EssilorLuxottica, Engie, Veolia / Suez, Orpea, Hella, Sa..
30/06VOGO : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
29/06ABEO : premiers succès du Vogoscope, avec Vogo
CF
29/06Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 30 juin 2021
AO
29/06VOGO : et ABEO annoncent les premiers succès commerciaux du Vogoscope
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VOGO
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 11,9 M 14,1 M -
Résultat net 2021 -0,28 M -0,33 M -
Dette nette 2021 0,26 M 0,30 M -
PER 2021 -127x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 34,1 M 40,4 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,89x
VE / CA 2022 2,19x
Nbr Employés 48
Flottant 52,6%
Graphique VOGO
Durée : Période :
VOGO : Graphique analyse technique VOGO | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VOGO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,34 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VOGO-15.24%40
SNAP INC.48.13%116 947
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-21.11%5 249
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-59.54%4 635
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-49.97%4 575