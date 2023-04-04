Recherche avancée
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:19 04/04/2023
3.620 EUR   +1.97%
19:28Vogo : Voting rights on March 15, 2023 for the GM of April the 19th, 2023 (Only available in French)
PU
12:28Vogo : Voting form for the general meeting of 19 April 2023 (only available in French)
PU
12:18Vogo : Text of the resolutions proposed to the general meeting of 19 April 2023 (only available in French)
PU
VOGO : Voting rights on March 15, 2023 for the GM of April the 19th, 2023 (Only available in French)

04/04/2023 | 19:28
VOGO

Date d'arrêté : 15/03/2023

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions

ARTICLE R 225-73-1 du Code de Commerce

Actions du capital

4 087 553

Actions à Vote Double

2 170 729

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

6 258 282

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

32 998

Autres * (4)

  • à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

6 225 284

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 17:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 12,1 M 13,1 M -
Résultat net 2022 -0,41 M -0,45 M -
Dette nette 2022 5,58 M 6,07 M -
PER 2022 -36,7x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 14,4 M 15,8 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,66x
VE / CA 2023 1,35x
Nbr Employés 55
Flottant 52,6%
Tendances analyse technique VOGO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,55 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 87,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Dédisse Director & Research & Development
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VOGO-15.48%16
SNAP INC.25.59%17 774
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-6.38%2 561
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.109.89%1 724
HELLO GROUP INC.1.34%1 723
DENA CO., LTD.4.36%1 550
