VOGO : Voting rights on March 15, 2023 for the GM of April the 19th, 2023 (Only available in French)

VOGO
Date d'arrêté : 15/03/2023
Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions
ARTICLE R 225-73-1 du Code de Commerce
|
Actions du capital
|
4 087 553
|
Actions à Vote Double
|
2 170 729
|
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
|
6 258 282
|
Actions privées de droits de vote
|
|
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
|
|
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
|
32 998
|
Autres * (4)
|
-
à compléter par la société
|
Droits de vote exerçables*
|
6 225 284
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Disclaimer
Vogo SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 17:27:09 UTC.