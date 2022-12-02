Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VOGO
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  09:24 02/12/2022
4.000 EUR    0.00%
11:44Vogo : Voting rights on November 30, 2022 (Only available in French)
PU
25/11Vogo : Document AMF CP. 2022DD873383
PU
23/11Vogo : déploiement de Vogosport pour la Coupe du Monde
CF
VOGO : Voting rights on November 30, 2022 (Only available in French)

02/12/2022 | 11:44
Middle Office Emetteur

Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

VOGO

Date d'arrêté:30/11/2022

ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Actions du capital

4 090 095

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

6 205 669

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

0

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

46 591

Autres * (4)

0

  • à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

6 159 078

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Pour information :

Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

78

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 11,9 M 12,3 M -
Résultat net 2022 -0,26 M -0,27 M -
Dette nette 2022 5,79 M 5,97 M -
PER 2022 -67,3x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 16,4 M 16,9 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,87x
VE / CA 2023 1,53x
Nbr Employés 55
Flottant 52,6%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,04 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 64,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VOGO-34.21%17
SNAP INC.-76.89%16 631
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-52.20%2 692
DENA CO., LTD.4.01%1 520
FINVOLUTION GROUP-4.67%1 332
HELLO GROUP INC.-39.09%1 137