VOGO : Voting rights on April 28, 2021 (Only available in French)

Service Assemblées
serviceproxy@cic.fr
VOGO
Date d'arrêté: 28/04/2021
Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions
composant le capital social.
ARTICLE R 225-73 du Code de Commerce
|
Actions du capital
|
4 086 933
|
Actions à Vote Double
|
1 840 105
|
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
|
5 927 038
|
|
|
Actions privées de droits de vote
|
|
|
|
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
|
3 826
|
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
|
|
Autres * (4)
|
-
à compléter par la société
|
Droits de vote exerçables*
|
5 923 212
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Disclaimer
Vogo SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2021 10:19:02 UTC.