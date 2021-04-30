VOGO : Voting rights on April 28, 2021 (Only available in French)

Connexion
    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
  Rapport
VOGO : Voting rights on April 28, 2021

30/04/2021 | 12:20
Service Assemblées

serviceproxy@cic.fr

VOGO

Date d'arrêté: 28/04/2021

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions

composant le capital social.

ARTICLE R 225-73 du Code de Commerce

Actions du capital

4 086 933

Actions à Vote Double

1 840 105

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

5 927 038

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

3 826

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

Autres * (4)

  • à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

5 923 212

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2021 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
loader
Données financières
CA 2020 5,60 M 6,78 M -
Résultat net 2020 -2,60 M -3,15 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 3,37 M 4,07 M -
PER 2020 -13,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 38,4 M 46,5 M -
VE / CA 2020 6,26x
VE / CA 2021 2,72x
Nbr Employés 47
Flottant 58,3%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,15 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOGO-4.47%47
SNAP INC.24.39%94 883
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-22.37%8 765
ANGI INC.23.15%8 193
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-26.27%6 719
GRUBHUB INC.-5.20%6 291
