    ALVGO   FR0011532225

VOGO

(ALVGO)
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
Toute l'actualité

VOGO : Voting rights on May 31, 2021 (Only available in French)

02/06/2021 | 16:05
Middle Office Emetteur

Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

VOGO

Date d'arrêté:31/05/2021

ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Actions du capital

4 086 933

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

6 163 385

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

8 826

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0

Autres * (4)

0

  • à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

6 154 559

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Pour information :

Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

77

Disclaimer

Vogo SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 12,2 M 14,8 M -
Résultat net 2021 0,04 M 0,05 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 1,36 M 1,66 M -
PER 2021 859x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 33,3 M 40,7 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,63x
VE / CA 2022 2,06x
Nbr Employés 48
Flottant 50,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christophe Carniel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Zimmer Independent Director
Stephanie Gottlib-Zeh Independent Director
Tony Parker Independent Director
Daniel Dédisse Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOGO-17.28%41
SNAP INC.27.20%97 031
ANGI INC.8.07%7 193
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-27.80%6 614
GRUBHUB INC.-17.62%5 711
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-57.57%4 797