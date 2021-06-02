VOGO : Voting rights on May 31, 2021 (Only available in French)

Middle Office Emetteur
VOGO
Date d'arrêté:31/05/2021
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital
4 086 933
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
6 163 385
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
8 826
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
0
Autres * (4)
0
à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*
6 154 559
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs
77
