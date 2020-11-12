|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobile...
|-8.55%
|14.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Automobile
|AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI DR - EUR (C)
|9.30%
|4.54%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|5.73%
|3.49%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretio...
|9.65%
|3.31%
|Europe
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|ComStage EURO STOXX Select Dividend...
|0.00%
|3.17%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares EURO STOXX Select Dividend ...
|-4.32%
|3.14%
|Europe
|Actions
|Deka EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 ...
|9.65%
|3.12%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|7.64%
|2.64%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|7.14%
|2.59%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|7.71%
|2.58%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|8.07%
|2.58%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|8.20%
|2.58%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|7.08%
|2.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|7.19%
|2.57%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|7.12%
|2.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|7.14%
|2.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|7.11%
|2.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|9.46%
|2.50%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|8.97%
|2.18%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...
|5.79%
|2.01%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions