Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur VOLKSWAGEN AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Jupiter Global Value I GBP AccNON-13.00%0.00%10M GBP
M&G (Lux) Global Strat Val L USD AccNON-7.00%0.00%NC0.05M USD
M&G Global Strategic Value Euro C AccNON-9.00%7.00%7.56M EUR
Schroder ISF European Sus Eq I Acc EURNON1.00%0.00%NC0.71M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Mkt Netrl B Acc EURNON1.00%0.00%0.38M EUR
UBS (Lux) ES German HiDiv  P-accNON-13.00%6.00%1.96M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur VOLKSWAGEN AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobile...-8.55%14.16%EuropeActions - Automobile
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI DR - EUR (C)9.30%4.54%Royaume UniActions
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR5.73%3.49%AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretio...9.65%3.31%EuropeActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
ComStage EURO STOXX Select Dividend...0.00%3.17%EuropeActions
IShares EURO STOXX Select Dividend ...-4.32%3.14%EuropeActions
Deka EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 ...9.65%3.12%EuropeActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR7.64%2.64%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR7.14%2.59%AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR7.71%2.58%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...8.07%2.58%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...8.20%2.58%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR7.08%2.57%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR7.19%2.57%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR7.12%2.57%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR7.14%2.57%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR7.11%2.57%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD9.46%2.50%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD8.97%2.18%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...5.79%2.01%-AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5Suiv.



 VOLKSWAGEN AG
Transformation en cours, solides atouts
Graphique VOLKSWAGEN AG
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 167,30 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 150,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.89%91 081
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.62%198 709
DAIMLER AG7.33%66 679
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.82%58 054
BMW AG-3.83%53 364
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.87%48 993
