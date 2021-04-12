Connexion
Voltalia : Documents relatifs à l'Assemblée Générale 2021 (archives)

12/04/2021 | 20:03
Documents rela�fs à l'Assemblée Générale 2021

COMPTES

RAPPORTS DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES

INFORMATION SUR LES MEMBRES DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION

Rapport du Conseil d'Administra�on

Liste des administrateurs et leurs mandats

PARTICIPATION À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE

Avis de réunion et projet de résolu�ons paru au BALO le 12 avril 2021

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
