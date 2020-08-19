Fonds positionnés sur VOLTALIA SA Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions I EUR NON 3.00% 0.00% 10.89M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Actions : les investisseurs font les soldes ? Graphique VOLTALIA SA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 16,48 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,40 € Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,06% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -15,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VOLTALIA SA 48.66% 2 202 CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD. -0.76% 57 974 TENAGA NASIONAL -15.84% 15 218 BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. -4.73% 13 747 MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -6.00% 7 927 SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD. 0.61% 6 303