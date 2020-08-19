Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia SA    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/08 15:22:48
19.4 EUR   --.--%
11/08ACTIONS : les investisseurs font les soldes ?
11/08VOLTALIA : installation d'un parc solaire en PACA finalisée
CF
11/08Le marché a-t-il un "biais Biden" ?
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur VOLTALIA SA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions I EURNON3.00%0.00%10.89M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Actions : les investisseurs font les soldes ?
Graphique VOLTALIA SA
Durée : Période :
Voltalia SA : Graphique analyse technique Voltalia SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,48 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,06%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -15,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOLTALIA SA48.66%2 202
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.76%57 974
TENAGA NASIONAL-15.84%15 218
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-4.73%13 747
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-6.00%7 927
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.0.61%6 303
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group