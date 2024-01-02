Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. est une société de biotechnologie. La société se concentre sur l'exploitation de son expertise en matière de découverte de capside et de neuropharmacologie pour surmonter les obstacles à l'administration qui ont limité les disciplines de la thérapie génique et de la neurologie. Ses plateformes de thérapie génique lui permettent de concevoir, d'optimiser, de fabriquer et d'administrer ses thérapies géniques basées sur le virus adéno-associé (AAV). Elle identifie les capsides AAV, les enveloppes protéiques virales externes qui renferment le matériel génétique constituant la charge utile du vecteur. Elle a mis au point une plateforme de découverte de capsides d'AAV appelée Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell Type-Specific Expression of RNA (TRACERTM) qui utilise l'évolution dirigée pour faciliter la sélection de capsides d'AAV présentant des caractéristiques améliorées de diffusion dans les tissus, telles qu'une diffusion plus efficace à travers la barrière hémato-encéphalique (BHE). Ses programmes en cours de développement comprennent la thérapie génique de la superoxyde dismutase 1 (SOD1) pour la sclérose latérale amyotrophique (SLA) et un anticorps anti-tau pour la maladie d'Alzheimer.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale