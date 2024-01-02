Action VYGR VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Actions

VYGR

US92915B1061

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:14:40 02/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
10,29 USD +21,92 % Graphique intraday de Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. +22,89 % +26,82 %
19:01 VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
17:31 Novartis engage une collaboration stratégique avec Voyager Therapeutics AW

Dernières actualités sur Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Profil Société

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. est une société de biotechnologie. La société se concentre sur l'exploitation de son expertise en matière de découverte de capside et de neuropharmacologie pour surmonter les obstacles à l'administration qui ont limité les disciplines de la thérapie génique et de la neurologie. Ses plateformes de thérapie génique lui permettent de concevoir, d'optimiser, de fabriquer et d'administrer ses thérapies géniques basées sur le virus adéno-associé (AAV). Elle identifie les capsides AAV, les enveloppes protéiques virales externes qui renferment le matériel génétique constituant la charge utile du vecteur. Elle a mis au point une plateforme de découverte de capsides d'AAV appelée Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell Type-Specific Expression of RNA (TRACERTM) qui utilise l'évolution dirigée pour faciliter la sélection de capsides d'AAV présentant des caractéristiques améliorées de diffusion dans les tissus, telles qu'une diffusion plus efficace à travers la barrière hémato-encéphalique (BHE). Ses programmes en cours de développement comprennent la thérapie génique de la superoxyde dismutase 1 (SOD1) pour la sclérose latérale amyotrophique (SLA) et un anticorps anti-tau pour la maladie d'Alzheimer.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
05/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Notations pour Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,44 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
14,33 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+69,83 %
Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
+25,66 % 371 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+0,23 % 42 227 M $
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+15,63 % 37 919 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
-.--% 31 215 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1,75 % 24 021 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
-0,75 % 23 304 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
+14,89 % 21 615 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Action Bio-Techne Corporation
+0,10 % 12 203 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-0,57 % 12 127 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Action United Therapeutics Corporation
+3,66 % 10 333 M $
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
