Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
VYGR
US92915B1061
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
|10,29 USD
|+21,92 %
|+22,89 %
|+26,82 %
|VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre
|Novartis engage une collaboration stratégique avec Voyager Therapeutics
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+25,66 %
|371 M $
|+0,23 %
|42 227 M $
|+15,63 %
|37 919 M $
|-.--%
|31 215 M $
|+1,75 %
|24 021 M $
|-0,75 %
|23 304 M $
|+14,89 %
|21 615 M $
|+0,10 %
|12 203 M $
|-0,57 %
|12 127 M $
|+3,66 %
|10 333 M $
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre