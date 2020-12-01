Connexion
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

(ALVDM)

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

(ALVDM)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 01/12 15:13:56
82 EUR   +0.49%
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Y2021 financial calendar
PU
14:27VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Communiqué éligibilité PEA-PME
PU
14:25VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Calendrier financier 2021
PU
Voyageurs du Monde : Y2021 financial calendar

01/12/2020 | 14:27
Financial calendar for the year 2021

Paris, 30 November 2020

-

-

Date, time and place of the Y2021 annual shareholders' meeting :

In Paris, on Thursday 10

June 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Paris Time (France))

-

Publication of the half yearly results as at 30.6.2021 :

Wednesday 13 October 2021 (after

the stock exchange closes)

Publication of the annual accounts 2020 (fiscal year ended 31st December 2020) : April 2021 (after the stock exchange closes)

Wednesday 14

The share is admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: FR0004045847 / Mnemonic: ALVDM) and is eligible for the SME AEP.

LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19

Contacts :

Voyageurs du MondeLionel Habasque, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : + 33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 M : lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : +33 (0)1 42 86 16 54 M : acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

Disclaimer

Voyageurs du Monde SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 13:26:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 115 M 138 M -
Résultat net 2020 -17,0 M -20,4 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 35,4 M 42,3 M -
PER 2020 -17,7x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 297 M 356 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,28x
VE / CA 2021 1,16x
Nbr Employés 1 409
Flottant 29,3%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-François Rial Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alain Francois Georges Capestan Director, Deputy CEO-Administrative & Finance
Frédéric Rene Moulin Director, Deputy CEO & IT Director
Lionel Habasque Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Loïc Minvielle Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE-32.00%356
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-1.23%83 075
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED2.00%19 765
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.15.12%17 611
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED3.43%4 045
TRIPADVISOR-14.09%3 511
