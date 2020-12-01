Voyageurs du Monde : Y2021 financial calendar

Financial calendar for the year 2021
Paris, 30 November 2020
|
-
|
-
|
Date, time and place of the Y2021 annual shareholders' meeting :
|
In Paris, on Thursday 10
|
June 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Paris Time (France))
|
-
|
Publication of the half yearly results as at 30.6.2021 :
|
Wednesday 13 October 2021 (after
|
the stock exchange closes)
Publication of the annual accounts 2020 (fiscal year ended 31st December 2020) : April 2021 (after the stock exchange closes)
Wednesday 14
The share is admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: FR0004045847 / Mnemonic: ALVDM) and is eligible for the SME AEP.
LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19
Contacts :
Voyageurs du MondeLionel Habasque, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : + 33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 M : lhabasque@terdav.com
Alain Capestan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : +33 (0)1 42 86 16 54 M : acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr
Disclaimer
Voyageurs du Monde SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 13:26:02 UTC