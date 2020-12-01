Voyageurs du Monde : Y2021 financial calendar

Financial calendar for the year 2021

Paris, 30 November 2020

- - Date, time and place of the Y2021 annual shareholders' meeting : In Paris, on Thursday 10 June 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Paris Time (France)) - Publication of the half yearly results as at 30.6.2021 : Wednesday 13 October 2021 (after the stock exchange closes) Publication of the annual accounts 2020 (fiscal year ended 31st December 2020) : April 2021 (after the stock exchange closes)

The share is admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: FR0004045847 / Mnemonic: ALVDM) and is eligible for the SME AEP.

LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19

Contacts :

Voyageurs du MondeLionel Habasque, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : + 33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 M : lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : +33 (0)1 42 86 16 54 M : acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr