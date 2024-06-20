|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:07.137
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:06.18
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WORLDLINE
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:05.263
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:04.307
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:03.247
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:40:02.233
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:38:06.317
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:38:05.277
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:38:04.183
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:38:03.21
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SMCP
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:38:02.233
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:36:03.303
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:36:02.223
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:04:03.123
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:04:02.167
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:02:02.13
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:00:03.283
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T15:00:02.233
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T14:58:03.397
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T14:58:02.187
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T14:56:02.157
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-20T14:40:02.587
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ARTMARKET.COM
|Link
|null
|2024-06-20T11:36:02.677
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T10:56:02.13
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T10:52:02.087
|Declarations
|Document
|LECTRA SA
|Link
|2024-06-20T00:00:00
|2024-06-20T10:44:02.043
|Declarations
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|null
|2024-06-20T10:04:03.193
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:58:02.533
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LNA SANTE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:58:01.553
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GROLLEAU
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:52:03.44
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:52:02.567
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:52:01.627
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:06.19
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:05.203
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:04.287
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:03.337
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:02.477
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:50:01.583
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:48:05.383
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:48:04.513
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SIDETRADE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:48:03.593
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:48:02.65
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:48:01.577
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:05.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:04.353
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:03.477
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:02.55
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:01.58
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:05.75
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:04.837
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:03.9
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:02.973
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:01.653
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:09:54.561Z
|DepotOffre
|Depot
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-06-17T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:07:31.958Z
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:56:52.611Z
|Declarations
|Document
|PERNOD RICARD
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:55:47.754Z
|Declarations
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:53:27.314Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:51:48.488Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:50:43.139Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:48:47.578Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:36:13.883Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T13:04:46.733Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T12:57:39.272Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ADEUNIS
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:20:10.56
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:10.05
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:07.41
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:03.243
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:09.593
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:06.863
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:03.233
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:09.043
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:06.303
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:03.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:12:33.743
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:12:30.907
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:36.353
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:33.537
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:30.677
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:35.543
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:31.29
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:03.22
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:37.643
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:10.093
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:04.25
|undefined
|Communique
|AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|Declarations
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|Declarations
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:24:03.727
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:24:02.717
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CATANA GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:07.503
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:06.637
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:05.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:04.577
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:03.69
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|U 10 CORP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:02.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:06.407
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:05.54
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VICAT S.A.
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:04.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:03.743
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vusiongroup SA published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 13:42:05 UTC.