VusionGroup (ex SES-imagotag) a développé la plateforme VUSION (Cloud Retail IoT) afin d'aider les commerçants à transformer leurs magasins physiques en de véritables actifs digitaux, fortement automatisés, pilotés par la donnée, et connectés en temps réel aux marques et aux consommateurs. VUSION améliore l'agilité, la précision et l'exactitude des prix, tout en assurant une synchronisation omnicanale de ceux-ci, de l'information produit et des campagnes marketing. La plateforme permet aussi d'optimiser la préparation de commandes et le réassort en magasin. VUSION aide également le personnel en rayons en automatisant des processus à faible valeur ajoutée, pour qu'ils puissent se concentrer sur le service client et le merchandising. VUSION connecte les magasins au cloud, offrant ainsi une information précise et en temps réel sur la disponibilité des produits sur les étagères, leur localisation et le respect des plans merchandising, tout en permettant de réduire les stocks, les ruptures et le gaspillage. Enfin, VUSION apporte aux consommateurs une meilleure information produit, plus transparente et plus fiable, ainsi qu'une expérience d'achat fluide grâce aux fonctionnalités de recherche produit, de guidage en magasin et de paiement à l'étiquette.

Secteur Equipements et pièces électroniques