Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Vuzix Corporation    VUZI

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 13/04 22:00:01
25.82 USD   -1.56%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,23 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION188.88%1 646
HEXAGON AB11.50%35 793
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.83%33 376
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION31.53%27 044
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.36%24 636
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.08%15 539
