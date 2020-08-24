Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  W&T Offshore, Inc.    WTI

W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

(WTI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur W&T OFFSHORE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-2.62%0.15%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.15%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Durée : Période :
W&T Offshore, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique W&T Offshore, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,17 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 99,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
W&T OFFSHORE, INC.-59.35%320
CNOOC LIMITED-30.63%51 904
CONOCOPHILLIPS-41.32%40 929
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.20%25 264
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-39.17%22 871
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-32.54%16 774
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group