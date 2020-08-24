ETFs positionnés sur W&T OFFSHORE, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm... -2.62% 0.15% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -1.15% 0.01% Etats Unis Actions





Graphique W&T OFFSHORE, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 3,17 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,26 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 99,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,6% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) W&T OFFSHORE, INC. -59.35% 320 CNOOC LIMITED -30.63% 51 904 CONOCOPHILLIPS -41.32% 40 929 EOG RESOURCES, INC. -48.20% 25 264 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -39.17% 22 871 PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -32.54% 16 774