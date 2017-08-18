Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Wacker Chemie AG    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 08/04 14:25:54
124.5 EUR   +0.16%
07/04Formulafirst a bouclé 2020 dans le rouge
AW
01/04WACKER CHEMIE AG  : UBS à l'achat
ZD
30/03WACKER CHEMIE AG  : DZ Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
ETFs positionnés sur WACKER CHEMIE AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.57%1.12%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR2.23%0.60%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR4.26%0.60%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.41%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD2.83%0.11%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...1.34%0.04%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.45%0.03%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF - USD1.57%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD2.34%0.02%EuropeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 122,16 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 124,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG6.47%7 344
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)16.70%4 111
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.6.48%2 921
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-0.42%2 575
ELKEM ASA28.75%2 516
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.80.52%1 906
