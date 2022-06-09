Waga Energy : Rapport du Commissaire aux apports chargé d'apprécier la valeur des apports

Société anonyme au capital de 197.524,17 euros
Siège social : 2 Chemin du Vieux Chêne 38240 Meylan
809 233 471 R.C.S. Grenoble
INFORMATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL A LA DATE DE PUBLICATION
DE L'AVIS PREALABLE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU 30 JUIN 2022
ARTICLE R. 22-10-23 2°du code de commerce
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
|
Nombre total d'actions ordinaires
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
|
|
composant le capital
|
|
|
|
|
09.06.2022
|
19.752.417
|
19.752.417
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Waga Energy SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:31:09 UTC.