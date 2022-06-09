Connexion
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Rapport
Waga Energy : Rapport du Commissaire aux apports chargé d'apprécier la valeur des apports

09/06/2022 | 23:32
Société anonyme au capital de 197.524,17 euros

Siège social : 2 Chemin du Vieux Chêne 38240 Meylan

809 233 471 R.C.S. Grenoble

INFORMATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE

ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL A LA DATE DE PUBLICATION

DE L'AVIS PREALABLE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU 30 JUIN 2022

ARTICLE R. 22-10-23 2°du code de commerce

Date d'arrêté des informations

Nombre total d'actions ordinaires

Nombre total de droits de vote

composant le capital

09.06.2022

19.752.417

19.752.417

Disclaimer

Waga Energy SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 11,2 M 12,0 M -
Résultat net 2021 -5,00 M -5,37 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 69,7 M 74,8 M -
PER 2021 -138x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 707 M 759 M -
VE / CA 2021 57,2x
VE / CA 2022 29,5x
Nbr Employés 50
Flottant 36,1%
Graphique WAGA ENERGY
Tendances analyse technique WAGA ENERGY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 35,80 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,40%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mathieu Lefebvre Chief Executive Officer
Guenael Prince Chief Research & Development Officer
Nicolas Paget Chief Technology Officer
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Guillaume Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY26.50%759
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-14.43%3 501
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.44.84%3 105
NEL ASA-6.34%2 353
GREEN PLAINS INC.8.11%2 023
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.28.20%1 306