Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.    4GNB   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(4GNB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BGF Latin American A2NON-6.00%14.00%36.35M USD


ETFs positionnés sur WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares MSCI Mexico Momentum TRAC -...19.75%18.42%MexiqueActions
HSBC MSCI MEXICO CAPPED - USD3.24%13.74%MexiqueActions
IShares IPC LargeCap Total Return T...-0.27%13.04%MexiqueActions
Xtrackers MSCI Mexico 1C - USD2.10%12.28%MexiqueActions
IShares NAFTRAC - MXN2.25%11.61%-MexiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF - USD0.82%10.04%-MexiqueActions
MSCI Mexico Risk TRAC - MXN-3.44%5.31%MexiqueActions
HSBC MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA - USD-0.66%3.13%Amérique latineActions
Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF - USD-1.71%2.65%-Amérique latineActions
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...-3.29%1.13%-MondeActions
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...-3.38%1.03%-MondeActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-2.64%0.74%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.03%0.20%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.28%0.20%-NCActions
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...-6.14%0.18%MondeActions
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...-3.42%0.08%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Durée : Période :
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. : Graphique analyse technique Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,71 MXN
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,42 MXN
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,99%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.90%52 555
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-17.35%137 945
TARGET CORPORATION0.19%88 590
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.08%52 555
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-13.47%44 585
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.16.29%20 017
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ