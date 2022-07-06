|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu
Données financières
|CA 2022
132 Mrd
-
129 Mrd
|Résultat net 2022
5 329 M
-
5 202 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 886 M
-
8 674 M
|PER 2022
|6,27x
|Rendement 2022
|5,00%
|Capitalisation
33 283 M
33 283 M
32 487 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,30x
|Nbr Employés
|258 500
|Flottant
|60,9%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|38,51 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|44,06 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs