    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:50 06/07/2022
37.94 USD   -1.49%
17:01WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu
ZM
05/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
05/07WALGREENS : ventes et des bénéfices trimestriels en forte baisse, nouveaux horizons
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu

06/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
17:01WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu
ZM
05/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
05/07WALGREENS : ventes et des bénéfices trimestriels en forte baisse, nouveaux horizons
05/07ASTRAZENECA ACHÈTE, SAS EN FAILLITE, : Planète Bourse du mardi 5 juillet
01/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Truist Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
01/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : UBS n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
01/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
01/07FACTBOX : Les transactions sont en baisse en raison de la tempête sur les marchés
ZR
01/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Credit Suisse est neutre
ZM
30/06Les actions américaines chutent après que les dépenses des consommateurs aient manqué l..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 132 Mrd - 129 Mrd
Résultat net 2022 5 329 M - 5 202 M
Dette nette 2022 8 886 M - 8 674 M
PER 2022 6,27x
Rendement 2022 5,00%
Capitalisation 33 283 M 33 283 M 32 487 M
VE / CA 2022 0,32x
VE / CA 2023 0,30x
Nbr Employés 258 500
Flottant 60,9%
Graphique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 38,51 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.17%33 283
MCKESSON CORPORATION32.57%46 288
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.3.13%14 234
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-8.10%9 089
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.15.33%7 778
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-1.13%5 828