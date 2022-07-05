|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
133 Mrd
127 Mrd
|Résultat net 2022
5 329 M
5 110 M
|Dette nette 2022
9 035 M
8 664 M
|PER 2022
|6,28x
|Rendement 2022
|4,99%
|Capitalisation
33 326 M
31 956 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,30x
|Nbr Employés
|258 500
|Flottant
|60,9%
|Graphique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|38,56 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|44,31 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs