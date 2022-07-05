Connexion
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

05/07/2022
38.17 USD   -1.02%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
WALGREENS : ventes et des bénéfices trimestriels en forte baisse, nouveaux horizons
ASTRAZENECA ACHÈTE, SAS EN FAILLITE, WALGREENS SOUFFRE : Planète Bourse du mardi 5 juillet
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre

05/07/2022
Recommandations des analystes sur WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 133 Mrd - 127 Mrd
Résultat net 2022 5 329 M - 5 110 M
Dette nette 2022 9 035 M - 8 664 M
PER 2022 6,28x
Rendement 2022 4,99%
Capitalisation 33 326 M 33 326 M 31 956 M
VE / CA 2022 0,32x
VE / CA 2023 0,30x
Nbr Employés 258 500
Flottant 60,9%
Graphique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 38,56 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,31 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.07%33 326
MCKESSON CORPORATION32.57%47 314
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.3.13%14 466
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-7.75%9 142
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.13.92%7 685
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-1.80%5 804