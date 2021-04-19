Connexion
    WM   CA9323971023

WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(WM)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 19/04 16:18:37
0.65 CAD   +1.56%
16:01WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED  : BMO Capital à l'achat
ZM
10/04WALLBRIDGE MINING  : Information Circular ( French version)
PU
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : BMO Capital à l'achat

19/04/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Recommandations des analystes sur WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -19,9 M -15,9 M -13,2 M
Tréso. nette 2020 85,8 M 68,7 M 57,1 M
PER 2020 -27,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 519 M 415 M 345 M
VE / CA 2019 -
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés 35
Flottant 69,0%
Graphique WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : Graphique analyse technique Wallbridge Mining Company Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,33 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,64 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 158%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 107%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 56,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Faramarz Kord President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian W. Penny Chief Financial Officer
Alar Soever Chairman
Darryl Sittler Independent Director
W. Warren Holmes Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%415
BHP GROUP12.11%108 345
RIO TINTO PLC10.68%60 856
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.97%54 778
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.24%40 488
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.48%18 767
