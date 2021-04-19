|
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : BMO Capital à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2020
-
|Résultat net 2020
-19,9 M
|Tréso. nette 2020
85,8 M
|PER 2020
|Rendement 2020
|Capitalisation
519 M
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|Nbr Employés
|Flottant
|Graphique WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Long Terme
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|ACHETER
|2
|Objectif de cours Moyen
1,33 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,64 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
158%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
107%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
56,3%
